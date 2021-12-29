Demon Slayer Cosplay Celebrates The Holidays With Inosuke

Inosuke has certainly earned his place as a fan-favorite character in the world of Demon Slayer, with the pig-headed brawler often jumping into battle before giving his actions any serious thought. With the holiday season close to an end for 2021, one cosplayer has decided to give Tanjiro’s ally a major makeover to help celebrate the season even though recent episodes of the anime’s second season show that Inosuke is unfamiliar with Christmas or the general festivities inherent in the final days of the year.

Inosuke has found himself in quite the predicament with the arrival of the Entertainment District Arc, being recruited by the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui to learn more about demons in the Entertainment District as well as save the lives of Uzui’s wives. With Inosuke hiding an extremely pretty face under his boar-head mask, the hot-headed warrior is able to fit right into his assignment pretending to be a young girl looking to make it in one of the district’s brothels. Needless to say, expect some big moments from Inosuke before the latest arc of Demon Slayer’s second season comes to a close.

Instagram Cosplayer Uni Astronaut shared this amazing new take on Inosuke, giving the pig-headed young member of the Demon Slayer Corps a holiday makeover, even though the ally to Tanjiro isn’t quite sure what Christmas is as was made apparent in recent episodes of the anime series:

In the latest episode of Demon Slayer’s second season, Inosuke was able to show a calm and cool demeanor that has rarely been seen throughout Koyoharu Gotouge’s Shonen franchise, proving that the swordsman has come a long way since he contemplated killing Tanjiro to better test his strength. Though Inosuke still has some way to go before he can reach the same level as the Hashira, the highest-ranking demon slayers within the Corps, he is clearly on a path to greatness thanks to the past events of the series.

What do you think of this holiday makeover given to Inosuke? What do you think the future holds for this young member of the Demon Slayer Corps in the Entertainment District Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.