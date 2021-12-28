Demon Slayer Unveils Tengen’s Surprise Helpers

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba unveiled Tengen Uzui’s surprising secret assistants with the newest episode of the series! The Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga are now in full swing in the anime, and that means that Tanjiro and the others are now heading into the main battles for the arc overall. After spending the last few episodes making their way through the Yoshiwara District in search of the demonic threats, Zenitsu has disappeared and that means that Inosuke and Tanjiro are losing their patience and need to move into action. Thankfully, they have some help from a strange source.

The newest episode of the series sees Tanjiro and Inosuke officially making their move after finding out Zenitsu had disappeared, and Inosuke gets so impatient that he gears up during the day in the middle of the courtesan house he had been hiding in. It’s here that Inosuke had called out to the tiny helps Tengen had given all three of them, a set of “Muscular Mice” that are just as the name implies. They’re a set of super flashy and stacked mice that love their muscles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 4 sees Inosuke poking his head through the roof and he reveals that Tengen had helped him with Muscular Mice, who had been hiding Inosuke’s swords and boar mask. They’re dressed in Tengen’s headbands, and are enough to carry the swords and mask all on their own. The mice even say “muscle” as they carry the swords, and it’s clear that Tengen has made his secret ninja helpers just as flashy as he is. Given that we still know so little about his shinobi background, this is an eye-opening look into that past.

There’s still much we don’t know about Tengen and his abilities just yet, so this is a surprising way to reveal a little more about the ninja before we get to see him in any kind of fight. The Muscular Mice are likely not going to play any more of a role as the fights really break out in full, but this is definitely a funny way to complicate more of Tengen’s puzzle. But what do you think?

How are you liking Tengen Uzui in the anime so far? What do you think of the Entertainment District arc in the anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!