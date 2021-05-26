Demon Slayer Funko Pop Wave Adds Lounging Inosuke Exclusive

During the Funkoween 2021 event back in May, Funko launched a wave of Demon Slayer Pop figures, and fans went nuts for them. Several exclusives have launched in the months since, including the brand new Inosuke Hashibira Lounging in Mask, which is a BoxLunch exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $14.90 while it lasts.

The common figures in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba lineup include a Pop Moment of the battle between Tanjiro vs. Rui and standard Funko Pops of Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Nezuko Kamado, and Muzan Kibutsuji. You can pre-order them right here at Entertainment Earth, and this includes the Giyu Tomioka exclusive pictured below.

The Giyu Tomioka Demon Slayer Funko Pop is a AAA Anime exclusive that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. It features the Water Hashira preparing for battle by unleashing his water breathing technique. The expression on his face, well – let’s just say Funko Pop design is perfect for Giyu.

Additional exclusives in the Demon Slayer wave include a Tanjiro with glow-in-the-dark Chase here at Galactic Toys, Tanjiro (Water Dragon) here on eBay, Tanjiro with Mask here on eBay, Mini Nezuko here at eBay, and the Inosuke and Chase here at Chalice Collectibles.

If you have yet to see Demon Slayer, you can find season one over on Crunchyroll as well as Funimation. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train film is still screening in select theaters, and it plans to hit collections on Digital HD later this summer. You can check out our review right here.

As for the manga, Demon Slayer is published stateside by Viz Media, and its volumes can be found in select stores or online through the digital Shonen Jump vault. A description of the Demon Slayer series reads:

“In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life.”