Demon Slayer Cosplay Hilariously Recreates Inosuke’s Cutest Moment

Inosuke is our favorite character in Demon Slayer, hands down. The boar headed swordsman bursts into any scene attempting to fight with whoever, or whatever, seems to be a big enough threat to give him a great challenge. One of the biggest surprises of this character isn’t just his pig headed mask, but also his appearance beneath the mask where a flawless, feminine face lies in wait. Now, one cosplayer has decided to place the hard headed protagonist into a scenario that is absolutely hilarious!

Instagram User Fededeko created their unique interpretation of Inosuke, laying back in bed and feeling completely depressed, perhaps because the pig headed swordsman realizes that he isn’t able to keep up with Demon Slayer’s protagonist, Tanjiro:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the first season of Demon Slayer has come to an end, Inosuke will be appearing in the upcoming animated feature length film for the franchise that covers the “Demon Train Arc” from the manga. The arc sees Inosuke, Tanjiro, and Zenitsu buying tickets for the “Infinity Train” in an attempt to discover the “flame pillar”. While a release date has yet to be confirmed, we would imagine that based on the franchise’s popularity, we’ll be hearing news about it sooner rather than later.

Inosuke’s origin was as hilarious as his appearance, becoming a Demon Slayer because he just so happened to come across one of his “sword mates”, beat him to a pulp, and was then told where to go to officially join the ranks. Throughout Demon Slayer, Inosuke certainly changes a little bit, but his headstrong personality always remains.

What do you think of this hilarious Inosuke cosplay from Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, or pig head wearing swordsmen!

Want to know more about Demon Slayer? You can read its official synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”