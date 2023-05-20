Demon Slayer Cosplay Flips The Script on Kokushibo

The first episode of Demon Slayer's third season was perhaps most important for introducing the strongest generals of the demon lord Muzan. While we've been able to see the full strength of the demon king on display for a few brief moments, his lieutenants have presented themselves as the threats that Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps will need to overcome to face Muzan. Of all Muzan's soldiers, there are none stronger than Kokushibo, the multi-eyed threat who appears to have more than a little in common with Tanjiro.

Demon Slayer Season 3's premiere installment took the opportunity to not just hit the silver screen as a part of the movie, Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village, but also show a collection of the villainous threats lurking the shadows. While we've already seen the likes of Akaza and Douma appearing in the second season of the popular anime, we have yet to see the full force of Kokushibo, who appears to look like a demon who was a demon slayer himself at one point in time. While Tanjiro and his allies are struggling with the upper moon fourth and fifth demons in the Swordsmith Village, the true fights are waiting in the wings.

Kokushibo: A Demon Slayer Demon

It's clear that there are some big mysteries surrounding Kokushibo, who despite having many eyes on his face, has an appearance that looks strikingly similar to members of the Demon Slayer Corps. While we've seen how powerful the Hashira can be on occasion, it's clear that Kokushibo is on a whole different level from his counterparts that the Demon Slayer Corps has tangled with so far. Needless to say, the upper moon's appearance makes for quite the cosplay opportunity.

Surprisingly enough, despite Demon Slayer's runaway success, the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump ended in 2020, bringing Tanjiro's story to a close. While this current season most assuredly isn't the last for the anime, Ufotable's adaptation is inching toward the inevitable conclusion. Based on the franchise's success both on the small and silver screen, both additional seasons and movies are most likely in the cards for Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps.

