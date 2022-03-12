Demon Slayer Cosplay Revisits Nezuko’s Demonic Transformation

Nezuko might not wield a sword like her brother Tanjiro, or his friends Inosuke and Zenitsu, but the sister of the Demon Slayer protagonist has proved that she is one of the most capable fighters in the series thanks to the demonic influence running through her veins. With the second season of the anime bringing out Nezuko’s most terrifying abilities in her battle against Daki within the Entertainment District, one cosplayer has revisited the powerful transformation of the character that sprung from the mind of Koyoharu Gotouge.

Since being attacked by the demon-lord Muzan, Nezuko has been struggling to keep her demonic need to feed on flesh at bay, spending most of her time sleeping in the crate that is held on the back of her brother. During the battle against Daki however, Nezuko stepped into battle and showed just how powerful she has become as a demon, ripping off a number of Daki’s limbs while also instantaneously healing from any damage she received, proving that Nezuko is on the same level as top-tier demons. With Nezuko nearly chowing down on nearby innocent civilians, she was able to be brought down thanks to Tanjiro singing her a lullaby that their mother sung during their earlier years, transforming her into a much smaller version of herself.

Instagram Cosplayer Rinne Goddess shared the new take on Nezuko’s transformation that she showed off during the Entertainment District Arc of the second season of Demon Slayer, which is sure to return in the future of the Shonen franchise as the third season of the anime adaptation has already been confirmed:

While Nezuko employed her demon form to horrifically battle Daki within the Entertainment District, she also used her powers to heal the poison that was coursing through the veins of Tanjiro and Tengen Uzui, following the duo’s battle against Gyutaro during the second season. As Nezuko continues to struggle with the demonic presence that takes up landscape in her body, fans definitely shouldn’t be surprised to see that Nezuko will continue to employ new techniques in the future of the anime adaptation.

What was your favorite moment of Nezuko's within the Entertainment District Arc?