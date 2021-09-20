Demon Slayer Cosplay Sets Rengoku Aflame

In the last month, the Demon Slayer fandom has grown exponentially, and the community is thriving like never before. If you did not know, the anime is one of the hottest in the anime, and fans are gearing up for season two in their own way. Over on Instagram, that includes Kiera Please who showed out their take on Rengoku, and fans are geeking out over the sleek look.

As you can see below, Kiera did things big with this Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba look. The cosplay steps out with a blonde-red wig, and Rengoku’s eyebrows are on fleek. The look rounds out with Rengoku’s usual Hashira uniform, and this makeover doesn’t make the hero overly feminine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the smaller details, Rengoku comes to life with a sword and fiery VFXs. This is just one of several Demon Slayer looks done by Kiera as of late, so you can see why fans are geeking out. Inosuke has already been tackled by the geeky cosplayer, so you can find more of their looks on Instagram here.

For those wanting to get caught up with Demon Slayer, the show can be watched now on Funimation and Crunchyroll unless you want a physical copy for your collection at home. The manga can be read in full online at Viz Media’s digital vault, and the anime is slated to roll out its second season shortly. And to celebrate, the first Demon Slayer movie is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in a matter of weeks stateside.

What do you think of this stunning take on Rengoku? Do you want Kiera to take on more anime cosplays? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.