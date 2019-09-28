Demon Slayer Finale Wows Audiences Around the World

It might have gotten off to a slower start when it premiered earlier this year, but now Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular action anime of 2019 overall. Beginning with a slow burn that helped fans acclimate to the world, the rug was quickly pulled out from under everyone with an episode that became one of the most popular anime releases of the year. Garnering worldwide acclaim, hilarious memes, inspiring all kinds of neat cosplay, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season has officially come to an end with the latest episode.

While there has already been a confirmation that the anime will continue will a full length feature film, it’s still going to be a little bit of a wait before fans get to see more of the anime. So it’s time to say goodbye to the fan-favorite series for now.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the final episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comments! Did you get into the series early on? Were you inspired to watch after it went viral? Are you excited to see what comes next?

“How Can You Not Get Hyped?”

How can you not get hyped up with this amazing animation?? Demon slayer ended so damn clean with no cliffhangers ✨ THE LAST PART OF THE EP IS DEFINITELY HYPING US FOR THE MOVIE 🔥 #kimetsunoyaiba #demonslayer pic.twitter.com/qJcCyBiE94 — alyanna 🌸 (@alyteresa_) September 28, 2019

“I Loved Every Second, and Minute of It”

#kimetsunoyaiba#DemonSlayer

Thank You to the entire production team of KnY, this anime has truly been made a non-forgettable impact on the community. I loved every second, and minute of it🙏



Can’t wait for the movie, I already know that I’ll be great. pic.twitter.com/cNu1lNj90w — Abdul Zoldyck (アブドゥル) (@Abdul_S17) September 28, 2019

“Best Anime of the Season!”

Best Anime of the season!! A big clap for UFOTABLE. Thank You For the S1.

We will meet again after Infinity Train Arc💥💙💙💙

#DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerFinale pic.twitter.com/EftEJsip31 — Sam ❁ (@Roy_Soumajit) September 28, 2019

New Favorite

“Already Miss It”

Some Tanjiro for the end of the season. Just finished and I already miss it.#kimetsunoyaiba #DemonSlayer #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/Hq5qUS8YzH — goombac (@Goombac) September 28, 2019

“An Amazing Anime and Great Series”

Kimetsu No Yaiba was such an amazing anime and great series. Looking forward to Season 2 hopefully soon 🙏🙏 #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/KOBge9YkRI — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) September 28, 2019

Please Say Sike…

Was that the last #DemonSlayer episode? Please don’t say yes pic.twitter.com/BkS3WnXJlP — Adam Turnbull (@animturnbull) September 28, 2019

Blessed Ufotable

The GOAT was Trending!

Rengoku trending number 1 and Kimetsu no Yaiba number 2.



Wouldn’t expect anything less from the GOAT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/busf2dbzhc — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) September 28, 2019

