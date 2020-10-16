Demon Slayer Teases New Anime Info Coming Soon

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba teased that new info on the anime will be coming our way soon! The adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's original Shonen Jump series will soon be celebrating its second anniversary, and in Japan it will be celebrating in a big way with a special event. Following the recent extension of the COVID-19 state of emergency in Japan, Abema TV's special "Demon Slayer Festival -Anime 2nd Anniversary Festival-" will be taking place on February 14 after previously planning to run across two different days. But there's the promise of some new info being shared during this event as well.

As part of the celebration new shorts in the Tales from Demon Slayer Academy will be streaming in Japan, and the "Demon Slayer Festival Online -Anime 2nd Anniversary Festival-" livestream will feature four of the main stars from the series. But the most tantalizing tease is the reveal that information about the anime series will be revealed at this event, but unfortunately there's no clue as to what this announcement could be.

With the worldwide success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season and feature film, the anime franchise is all but guaranteed to continue in some fashion. But the main question will be how it chooses to continue. A new feature film taking on the arc after Mugen Train might seem more tantalizing following the franchise's wild box office success in Japan alone, but a second season is most likely the preference of the fans considering it would offer a longer stint of enjoyment overall.

With as mysterious of a tease this is however, it could also just turn out to be an announcement that the first season will re-air on TV in Japan. But what do you think? Would you want to see Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime continue with a new season or a feature film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!