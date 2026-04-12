Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Finally Ends Theater Run After 9 Months (& Readies for Streaming Release)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has ended its now historic run across theaters in Japan, and that means the film is finally one step closer to its highly anticipated streaming release. 2025 was a massive year for the Demon Slayer franchise as it returned to theaters with its first of a planned trilogy of films adapting the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga. While fans had expected it to do well at the box office, there’s no way fans could have guessed just how well it ended up doing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been breaking one box office record after another ever since it made its debut in Japan last Summer, and that success kept it strong in theaters in the region in the nearly a year since. But after extending its time in theaters many times with special upgrades, the film has officially wrapped up its run across Japanese theaters after 266 days with its final screenings earlier this week on April 9th.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Finally Leaves Theaters

Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle first opened across theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025, and has capped off 266 days of being in theaters on April 9th. The film has made over $250 million USD across that time in Japan alone, and has amassed nearly $739 million USD worldwide over that time as well. The film had been in Japan through the entire time, but then returned to international theaters not long ago with special upgraded Screen X and other options for its second wave. But it was all leading to the end of the film’s run in theaters overall.

This is going to be great news especially for those fans outside of Japan who have been waiting for another opportunity to see the film. Because while its success has done very well for fans in that region, others have unfortunately not had the same access to the film since its original launch in 2025. Fans have been waiting all this time for a digital or physical home release, and with the film finally gearing up for that phase in Japan, it means the international home releases won’t be too far along.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures

This extended run for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle coming to an end is also good news as it means that the promotional train for the ll. There was no need to start talking about the second film since the first was getting so much attention, fans began to worry whether or not it meant a much longer wait for what’s next. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that the second film isn’t eying a release until after 2026.

Studio Ufotable shared a special promotional reel earlier this year confirming their slate of now in the works projects, and unfortunately have also revealed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 is . This slates a post 2026 release for the next film, so fans are going to be waiting for quite a while longer for what’s next.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!