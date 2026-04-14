Demon Slayer Fans Are Depressed That Infinity Castle is Nowhere to be Found

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has become the biggest anime movie of all time, and for good reason. Tanjiro and the Hashira have unleashed the first entry in their finale trilogy, seeing the stars fight against some of Muzan’s most terrifying lieutenants. Unfortunately, despite the success of the Ufotable production, there has been no word on when we can expect the anime film to stream. To date, Demon Slayer has yet to confirm when it will arrive on any digital storefront, leaving the movie in limbo, and anime fans are more than willing to take to social media to make their voices heard.

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It has been nine months since Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hit theaters, and yet, there has been no word of the film arriving digitally or physically. This is quite the departure from many theatrical releases, both in North America and Japan. There are often cases where movies will release theatrically and digitally at the same time, with the typical space between releases normally being either weeks or only a few months. As of the writing of this article, Ufotable has released no details regarding Infinity Castle’s home video fate, leaving many anime fans to wonder when they’ll have the chance to revisit the anime movie, especially since it is no longer available to watch in theaters.

Demon Slayer’s Future

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To date, Demon Slayer has yet to reveal when the final two films of the trilogy will arrive, though there was a previous report hinting at when they will land in theaters. It had been reported that the second film would arrive in 2027, with the third landing in 2029, though Crunchyroll was quick to shoot down this rumor. While the first film had plenty of battles that helped propel the movie’s box office to wild heights, it is entirely possible that the next two films are able to bring in higher box office receipts than Infinity Castle.

As for the manga, Demon Slayer released its final chapter in 2020, and ever since, neither Shonen Jump nor creator Koyoharu Gotouge has hinted at the return of this universe. Considering how the manga originally ended its story, it makes sense that the book would remain closed on the Demon Slayer Corps. Certainly, should Gotouge change their mind and create new stories, said tales would make for some of the biggest news in the anime world.

Luckily, while Ufotable has plenty of work on its hands with Tanjiro’s future, the production house has other projects in the works that will add to its catalogue. Specifically, the anime studio is planning to team up with the Hoyoverse on a new anime adaptation of the beloved video game, Genshin Impact. This year will also see Ufotable creating another anime adaptation for a popular video game via Witch on the Holy Night, though much like Genshin Impact, this movie has yet to score a release date.

What do you think of Demon Slayer’s biggest film having yet to reveal its streaming release? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!