Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Shares Major Release Date Update (& It Will Disappoint Fans)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are currently waiting on the next major film in the Infinity Castle trilogy, but a new update from the studio behind the film reveals that fans are going to be waiting a lot longer than they might be hoping for. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been one of the most successful anime films ever released, and it’s only the first in a planned trilogy adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. But there has been no word on when this second film might actually release.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 has yet to reveal its release date as of this time, but studio Ufotable has also confirmed the film will be releasing sometime after 2026. In a special update revealing their new projects coming in 2026 and beyond, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 is teased as one of the “Future Projects” rather than something they have planned for 2026. Unfortunately, this confirms for fans that we’re looking at 2027 at the earliest for the next film.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Confirms It Won’t Release in 2026

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 is not slated for a 2026 release, and fans might have guessed this as a possibility. Not only is there a ton of work going into each of the films, but the first film is still doing incredibly well for itself in theaters. It remained exclusive throughout the entirety of 2025 following its release in Japan last Summer, and the film is even returning to theaters worldwide this Spring with some new upgraded versions that fans have never seen before.

Demon Slayer’s original TV anime is even going to return to screens later this Spring, and all signs pointed to these re-releases being the main focus of the franchise this year. This new promotional reel for Ufotable doubles down on this and confirms that Part 2 isn’t slated until sometime after 2026. With no streaming release for the film in sight as of the time of this writing either, fans will likely not get any big update on what’s coming next from the franchise for some time.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 is likely not going to release until 2027, and that’s if everything works out well behind the scenes. A two year gap in between each film of the trilogy is going to be the ideal situation for fans as they won’t have to wait as long, but that all depends on whether or not those working on it will be able to work on that kind of timeline. But given how well this first film has done, momentum won’t be dying down for the trilogy anytime soon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba also might be ending the anime with this trilogy given the scope of these final battles against Muzan Kibutsuji, so that’s just another reason why those behind it need to take their time to make sure that everything is perfect before it hits. Fans will be there to support it through this waiting period either way.

