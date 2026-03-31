Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Shatters Another Major Record

Following the release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in theaters last year, anime fans have been waiting for the latest adventure of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps to arrive on streaming. While no streaming service has yet to announce when we can expect the Hashira to return, this isn’t stopping the shonen film from making headlines. In Japan, the number one anime film of all time landed in theaters in July, but despite this fact, the shonen sequel has hit another milestone. The Infinity Castle has cemented its place as the number one anime film of all time, but the meteoric rise continues.

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In a recent report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has been documented as having garnered over 27.34 million viewers in Japan alone, netting 40 billion yen at the box office. In US dollars, this means that Tanjiro and the Hashira’s latest adventure has pulled in over $250 million USD in the Eastern country. This Japanese tally is nearly double what the shonen film made in the United States, with the American box office currently sitting at over $135 million USD. Worldwide, the film has grossed an astonishing $738 million USD, making it easily the biggest anime movie of all time. In the future, it seems that the only competition the film will face is from its sequels.

Demon Slayer’s Future

ufotable

As many anime fans know, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first of a trilogy of films that will bring the beloved shonen franchise to an end. As of the writing of this article, however, there have been few details regarding its sequels. While rumors circulated that the follow-ups would be released in 2027 and 2029, respectively, Crunchyroll was quick to dispel them with an official statement. Ufotable has already confirmed that they are working to bring the next two films to the screen, which makes sense considering the box office and pop culture pull the shonen franchise has had.

As for what we can expect from the next two films’ story, there are quite a few threads that will need to be explored before we say goodbye to the Demon Slayer Corps. While the demon lord Muzan stands as the biggest challenge for Tanjiro, there remain quite a few opponents that the Hashira will need to take on. For example, Doma was, unfortunately, the victor in his Infinity Castle duel, meaning that certain members of the Corps are going to have to defeat the psychotic demon. There are also quite a few villains that we have yet to see in action who will make their demonic debut.

Unfortunately, creator Koyoharu Gotouge hasn’t hinted at returning to the franchise that has become one of the biggest shonen series of all time. To date, a sequel and/or spin-off hasn’t been confirmed for the manga, which ended its run in 2020. While Demon Slayer might never create new stories for its universe, its anime legacy won’t soon be forgotten.

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Via Comic Natalie