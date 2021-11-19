Japanese Ambassador Shreds With Demon Slayer Cover





Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises in the world today, with its first feature-length film becoming the most profitable anime movie ever via Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and it seems that the ambassador of Japan is such a fan of the anime series that he’s released a special performance. With the theme song “Gurenge” shattering records thanks to the performance of LiSA, it’s no surprise to see that the opener for Demon Slayer’s first season continues to appear in some unexpected places long after the initial episodes aired.

The current Japanese ambassador, Kanji Yamanouchi, made an appearance at Anime NYC, leaving a quote along with a video that shows how much of a fan of Demon Slayer he is, while also sporting the same attire that Tanjiro wears throughout the franchise:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our Consulate believes Anime NYC is tremendously important to the cultural landscape of New York City. This form of ‘Rock’N’Roll Diplomacy’ is in tribute to the many fans and creators of anime, manga, and cosplay who have made Japanese pop culture an important bridge between Japan and the U.S.”

The Youtube Channel CGJNY Channel shared the message from Ambassador Kanji Yamanouchi, along with his amazing rendition of Gurenge that shows him on both the guitar and the piano, recreating the theme song of the first season of Demon Slayer which remains one of the most popular anime tunes in recent years:

Currently, in the Demon Slayer anime, the story of the Mugen Train is being retold, with next month beginning a new arc in the Entertainment District Arc, which will present Tanjiro and company with some new challenges as well as dealing with the fallout from the first film of the series. The Shonen’s manga has already come to a close, wrapping the story of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, leaving fans to wonder how many more seasons and/or movies the series will spawn.

This isn’t the only musical performance that’s coming out of Anime NYC as a live My Hero Academia concert is set to take place as well, though we aren’t sure if that concert will also arrive online as well.

What do you think of this amazing cover for Gurenge from the Japanese Ambassador? Are you hyped for the arrival of the Entertainment District Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.