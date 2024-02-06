Demon Slayer Season 4 Opening Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be returning for Season 4 of the anime later this Spring, and the series has announced the new opening for the Hashira Training Arc! Demon Slayer is likely one of the most anticipated returns of the anime year overall as the third season of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and the others to more members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks. After their defeats, it's clear that Muzan won't be holding back anymore as the strongest remaining members of the demonic group will now be making their move and unleashing their might in full.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will be premiering later this Spring, and has already kicked off its world premiere with special screenings of the new season's premiere episode in theaters. With the debut of the Demon Slayer -To the Hashira Training- movie event revealing the newest season premiere in full, it has also been announced that the new opening theme for the anime will be titled "Mugen" as performed by MY FIRST STORY x HYDE with MAN WITH A MISSION x milet providing a special ending theme for the movie itself.

When to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will be airing some time later this year as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule that kicks off in April, but a concrete release date has been announced as of the time of this writing. The fourth season of the series will be adapting Chapters 128-136 of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and will be kicking off with an hour long premiere episode. Cede premiere episode is part of the Demon Slayer -To the Hashira Training- movie event coming to theaters later this month.

Releasing in theaters in the United States and Canada on February 23rd, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- is teased as such, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature 'A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light' (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko's triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences."

Are you ready for Demon Slayer's Season 4 return later this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!