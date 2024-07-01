Where to Start Demon Slayer Manga After Season 4 Finale

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 has to come to an end, so here's what you need to know to start the manga for the Infinity Castle arc! Demon Slayer Season 4 adapted the shortest arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's manga to date in the anime with its adaptation of the Hashira Training Arc. With plenty of new material just for the anime, this arc helped to flesh out each of the members of the Hashira more that fans had not spent much time with before the final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji. But now that final fight has come at last.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc officially came to an end with the release of its eighth episode, and its extended run time helped to end the arc and sufficiently set up the final fights for the series overall. With the anime planning to bring this final battle to theaters with a new movie trilogy, there's plenty of time to check out the manga if you wanted to read ahead. If you wanted to get a jump start at seeing this final battle, start with Chapter 140 of the manga and read straight through to the end.

(Photo: Cover art for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Chapter 140 - Shueisha / Viz Media)

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Trilogy Release Date

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has yet to set a release date for its new movie trilogy, but these three films will likely be adapting Chapters 140 through 183 of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. This means the trilogy will be adapting 44 chapters at the very least, but could end up bringing it all to an end with this trilogy as well. There's actually one final battle that's a part of all of this that runs for 22 chapters after (making it a total of 66 chapters) to the manga's grand finale. This trilogy just might be grandiose enough to adapt it all in one go if this final battle is also included.

Either way, you can find Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's manga release with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service with a paid subscription. Infinity Castle is what fans have been waiting to see animated just due to how many fights are within this arc. Each of the Hashira and the key characters have their own respective final opponents to face, and it seems like the theater is the only place that can contain it all.

You can also catch up with Demon Slayer's TV anime now streaming with Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix and more.