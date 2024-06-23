Why Demon Slayer May Wrap Its Anime With a Movie Trilogy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has earned its place as one of anime's top series. Back in the day, creator Koyoharu Gotouge couldn't have seen just how big their series would become, but Demon Slayer toppled every barrier in its way. Thanks to its hit anime, Tanjiro is one of anime's top mascots, and a new rumors have fans thinking Demon Slayer wants to wrap its anime run on the big screen.

The whole thing came to light in Japan after a promo page was posted to the Jump Victory Carnival website. The now-deleted page revealed one of the event's prizes, and it happened to be a Demon Slayer fan. The promo item appears to feature text teasing the anime's future, and that future may involve a movie finale.

As such, rumors are now running wild about the end of Demon Slayer. The show's fourth season is about to close, and once the shortened season ends, all eyes will be on the endgame of Demon Slayer. The series is nearing its final act, and according to new rumors, netizens are convinced Demon Slayer will close with a movie trilogy.

Of course, this idea has left fans split. Demon Slayer will be ready to enter its final act once season four is done, so yes, there is a lot of content left to adapt. Still, three films is rather ambitious, and the staff at ufotable will need to supplement with original material. Gotouge ensured the pacing of Demon Slayer's finale was brisk, so love it or not, ufotable will likely need to expand some arcs to give fans a satisfying farewell.

At this point, the future of Demon Slayer is up in the air. The manga has been finished for years, and so far, the Demon Slayer anime has been very faithful to its pacing. Season four has been more forward with its original content, and those additions have been met with praise by fans. If ufotable is behind the move, Demon Slayer fans are confident the anime could fill out a finale trilogy. But for now, the movies are nothing but rumor until ufotable shares something definitive about Tanjiro's next move.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, don't fret. The hit anime is streaming all over from Crunchyroll to Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself."

What do think about Demon Slayer's impending finale? Would you like to see it take on the big screen?