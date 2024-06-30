Demon Slayer Season 4 Finale Hits Streaming Delay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back on the air, and today marks a turning point for the series. After the show's fourth season went live, all eyes turned to the Hashira Training arc as Tanjiro prepared to prove his strength. Now, attention has turned as Demon Slayer season four is done. Its finale went live in Japan a few hours ago, and it seems the show has hit a streaming delay.

And no, there is no fault to place on the streaming services themselves. Demon Slayer operates under a tight schedule, and now that its season four finale is done, you can be streamers are scrambling to get the episode encoded for users.

Thank you very much for watching Demon Slayer.

We deeply appreciate the support of fans from all around the world. Your dedication and love have made this journey truly special. pic.twitter.com/l0q9h3oaKo — ufotable (@ufotable) June 30, 2024

For those that don't know, Demon Slayer is simulcast on platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu in the United States. Currently, the anime's subtitled version is released in tandem with its Japanese launch. Usually, new episodes go live in the United States an hour after their native premiere which puts their release around 11:45 am EST / 10:45 am CST. But as you may have noticed, that is not the case today.

As of this article's publication time, Crunchyroll and Hulu have yet to add the season four finale of Demon Slayer. The episode drop is a couple hours late now, but this isn't a surprise. When it comes to extended episodes, streaming services are bound by what they are given. If ufotable did not give the season four finale to streamers in enough time, well – there is bound to be a delay in posting. It takes time to subtitle and encode video, and streaming services are doing all of this on a very public scale. But if all goes well, fans can expect Demon Slayer's season four finale to hit streaming stateside before 3:00 pm EST.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer in the meantime, well – now is the perfect time to catch up. You can find the anime streaming easily enough, and Crunchyroll's English dub of Demon Slayer season four will debut later this afternoon. So for those wanting more info on Demon Slayer, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself."

