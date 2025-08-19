“We Are So Proud,” Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Has Already Broken US Ticket Sales Records a Month Before Release

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle was always expected to dominate the Japanese box office, but, with the film set to open in US theaters in less than a month, it is already dominating on US shores. Infinity Castle is the first in a new cinematic trilogy that will bring Ufotable’s Demon Slayer anime to a close. As a result, anticipation is high for the first film in the trilogy, and US fans are letting their passion be known online.

The Mugen Train movie, which was released in 2022, quickly shot to the top of the Japanese box office, becoming Japan’s highest-grossing movie ever. It also made a serious dent at the domestic box office, grossing just shy of $50 million. With an unprecedented amount of hype surrounding Infinity Castle‘s release, the film is expected to quickly blow past that, and the film has already broken a ticket sales record.

Infinity Castle Breaks a Gigantic Ticket Sales Record

Tickets for Infinity Castle‘s opening weekend are now on sale on Fandango, and the response has been insane. Within the first 24 hours of going on sale, Infinity Castle shattered the record for the highest first-day ticket pre-sales for an anime movie. The exact sales figure wasn’t revealed.

The record was previously held by Mugen Train, with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in second place (now third). Infinity Castle is expected to blow past Mugen Train‘s $500 million worldwide box office, and this new feat is just the latest in a long line of records broken by the film, which is currently screening in Japanese theaters.

Along with the announcement that Infinity Castle has smashed Fandango’s anime pre-sales record, Jerramhy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, released a statement celebrating the film’s immense success. “We are blown away by the sheer excitement for the arrival of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle through the number of tickets sold in its first day,” the statement began. “The overwhelming response is a true testament to the power of the anime cosalemmunity, and we are so proud to help bring anime into theaters so fans can experience it on the big screen.”

Infinity Castle opened in Japan back in July. The movie debuts in US theaters on September 12th. Based on the hit manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, the film picks up immediately after the end of the Hashira Training Arc, which saw the Ubuyashiki Mansion destroyed, and the Hashira sucked into the Infinity Castle to face off against Muzan.