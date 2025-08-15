Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Tickets Are Now on Sale

The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film trilogy hit the Japanese theaters on July 18th, 2025 to a continuously strong reception. The film’s promotions are in full swing, with its box office performance already breaking multiple records in Japan. The majority of anime films take at least a few weeks or months to reach international audiences. Demon Slayer fans won’t have to wait long. The global release is scheduled for September 12th, 2025, with tickets for both U.S. and Canadian screenings available starting August 15th. The date was confirmed during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend, which took place from July 24th-27th. The official X handle of the anime confirmed that the film is coming to IMAX and several large formats.

The tickets are available on the official Demon Slayer movie website, so grab yours now before they are sold out. The film adapts the final arc of the manga, concluding the centuries-long fight between the Demon Slayer Corps and demons. The trilogy film was under production since 2020, around the same time the manga reached its conclusion. However, Ufotable only announced their plans for the final arc after the Hashira Training Arc anime season reached its conclusion. The anime has only released the first part of the trilogy, with no updates about the second part. We may get updates after the film’s international release.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Highlights Some of the Best Fights in the Series

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The film picks up the story after the Demon Slayers ambushed Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon progenitor. The initial plan was to overwhelm the demon with the sudden onslaught of attacks and kill him as soon as possible. The Demon Slayers already cornered him, and Tamayo, the demon doctor, helped a great deal by injecting him with a poison to significantly weaken him. Unfortunately, the Biwa demon named Nakime summons all the Corps members into the Infinity Castle, where all the demons will have the edge against their enemies.

Image courtesy of ufotable

The Infinity Castle is an endless labyrinth, and it changes layout according to Nakime’s will. Not to mention that the Upper Moons are just waiting to slaughter any Demon Slayer that comes their way. The Corps members have a significant disadvantage, but they don’t plan on backing down in the middle of the fight, especially after the tragic sacrifice of their leader, Kagaya Ubuyashiki, his wife Amane, and their two daughters.

Fans already got a glimpse at some of the most exciting matchups in the first installment. Akaza, the Upper Moon Three, will be fighting Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka, while Shinobu Kocho will duel with Doma, the Upper Moon Two. Additionally, Zenitsu will go against another powerful demon, whose name and rank will be revealed in the film. While only these three fights have been confirmed in the anime so far, we also get a glimpse at almost every major character in the series. Infinity Castle is an action-driven arc, with several tear-jerking backstories thrown in between. This means that almost every character of the series will get their chance to shine in the final arc.

