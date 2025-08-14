Demon Slayer Fans Can See Infinity Castle Early Through Crunchyroll (But There’s a Catch)

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is currently being gradually released across the Eastern region, with screenings in the United States beginning on September 12th. With just under a month left until its U.S. debut, anticipation is high. However, with leaks surfacing online, fans are eager to see the movie as soon as possible to avoid spoilers, especially in Western regions, where it will be released last. Fortunately, an opportunity has arisen for U.S. fans to watch the movie ahead of its general release on September 12th.

Crunchyroll, in partnership with Fandango, announced today that there will be special screenings of the movie on September 9th at 7 PM (local time) in more than 250 theaters. This exclusive screening will only be available to subscribers of Crunchyroll’s Mega and Ultimate Fan plans. Tickets will be available through the Fandango Rewards platform starting tomorrow, August 15th, at 6 AM PT. Eligible subscribers will be able to purchase tickets after verifying their Crunchyroll subscription status and meeting the requirements. Fandango has also listed the participating theaters on its website.

Due to the special screenings, seat availability for the movie will be limited, though it is still unclear how many seats can be purchased per valid Crunchyroll account. For such screenings, a minimum of three to four tickets is typically available, making it also a viable option for slightly larger groups. Each theater listed for the event will host only one screening on September 9th at 7 PM local time. Fans hoping to watch the movie ahead of its U.S. release on September 12th can do so only with a valid Crunchyroll subscription, making it a catch for those eager to see the film but without access to a subscription plan.

With Crunchyroll boasting a massive library of anime, this is also a great opportunity for fans to consider subscribing to the platform. Diehard Demon Slayer fans in the U.S. shouldn’t miss out on this event, as the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has been rewarding fans in the Eastern region with special items. Given that this is a special screening, there’s a strong chance U.S. fans might also receive exclusive gifts. However, those without a qualifying Crunchyroll subscription and who prefer not to spend extra, won’t have to wait long, as the general release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is just three days after the early screening.