Demon Slayer Unveils Giant Free Release Ahead of Infinity Castle’s US Premiere

US fans are less than a month away from watching Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle in theaters, and Crunchyroll wants to make sure every fan is prepared for the beginning of the end of the Demon Slayer franchise. To properly prepare the fan base for the first film in the new Demon Slayer movie trilogy, the streamer is dropping something major for fans to enjoy for free.

Infinity Castle has already premiered in Japanese theaters, and the reception to the film has been electric. The movie quickly broke many Japanese box office records and is expected to overtake Mugen Train as the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time. While Japanese fans got to enjoy the film in July, US fans are tentatively waiting for the film to be released on September 12th. With less than a month to go, the official Crunchyroll YouTube channel is making sure everyone is prepared for the movie.

Crunchyroll Drops a Giant Free Demon Slayer Surprise

In preparation for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle, all episodes of the hit anime series, based on the best-selling manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, have streamed for free on YouTube. The official Crunchyroll YouTube channel is the new home of Demon Slayer‘s anime, at least, for a limited time.

A livestream of the entire Demon Slayer anime saga began on August 16th. Beginning with the Final Selection Arc, the watch-along will run right the way through to the Hashira Training Arc, concluding right before the movie begins. If you weren’t watching the live-stream when it began, then don’t worry. The entire stream is available to rewatch on YouTube for seven days following its completion.

The stream has been split into three parts. You can find the first part, which contains the entire first season, above. The second two parts are also available on the Crunchyroll YouTube channel for a limited time.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Is Nearly Here!

The wait is almost over. Infinity Castle is arguably the most hyped anime movie ever made. Demon Slayer is one of the most popular ongoing anime on Crunchyroll, and that popularity was drastically increased when the series was added to Netflix. We still have a few weeks to wait before the film officially opens in US theaters, but fans are already getting themselves ready as tickets for the US opening weekend are now on sale.

The Infinity Castle movie picks up right where the Hashira Training Arc left off. With the Ubuyashiki Mansion destroyed, the members of the Demon Slayer Corps have fallen into the Infinity Castle, where they take the fight directly to Muzan Kibutsuji.

