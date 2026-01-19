Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Has Disappointing Streaming Update For Fans

2026 has only just begun, and it’s evident it won’t be an exciting year for Demon Slayer fans, especially compared to last year. The anime has always been incredibly popular, but the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy made history by becoming the highest-grossing anime film of all time, earning over 100 billion yen across the globe. Fans have just as high expectations for the second and third parts, but the films won’t be out for a while. On the other hand, the first part was released in July 2025, before making its international premiere in September of the same year. However, the film is still holding its screenings in Japan even after several months. After the initial theatrical release, the theaters in Japan would regularly hold special screenings every few days.

According to the anime’s official website, Demon Slayer will be holding a special support screening in 10 theaters across Japan on January 24th, 2025. Fans will be able to express their support by cheering for the characters. They can even bring merchandise, glow sticks, and penlights. This special cheering screening has been deemed unsuitable for visitors who plan to watch the film quietly, which is why fans are advised to read the instructions before buying the tickets. However, while this event is surely an innovative way to support the film, this also means that as long as the anime keeps holding screenings, the streaming date will only get pushed back even further.

Demon Slayer Might Unveil New Information in AnimeJapan 2026

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

While Japan often holds special screenings of the film, the same can’t be said about the West, which is why many fans are looking forward to streaming updates. While we can expect the film to eventually land on Crunchyroll and Netflix, there hasn’t been any confirmation from the streaming platforms yet. Judging by the ongoing screenings, it’s highly likely the anime will be taking longer than expected to begin streaming.

However, fans can look forward to new announcements during this year’s AnimeJapan, one of the most anticipated annual anime exhibitions. AnimeJapan 2026 is scheduled to open at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on March 28 and 29, 2026. Over 120 exhibitors, including major companies such as Aniplex Inc., KADOKAWA Corporation, TOHO animation, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., and many more, will be participating to share exciting updates about upcoming anime projects.

Demon Slayer will also be taking the stage during the event, and we can expect at least a streaming update or information regarding the upcoming parts of the film. The first part of the film features some of the most intense battles in the anime so far, and things will only get more downhill from this point on, as the Demon Slayers still have to defeat three Upper Moons, including the Upper Ranks One and Two. The fight against the Upper Moons will take place in the Infinity Castle Arc, while the final arc, the Sunrise Countdown, will wrap up the story with an all-out battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

