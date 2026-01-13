Demon Slayer Takes Big Step Towards Oscars Gold With New BTS Video

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a big step forward to getting an all important Academy Awards nomination this year with a special new video showing off a cool behind the scenes look at the first Infinity Castle film. Demon Slayer had a very successful 2025 with the debut of the first film in the planned trilogy adapting the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga. It was one of the most successful films in Japan’s box office history, and is even the most successful international film ever released in the United States.

But it still needs some recognition from its peers during the awards season. This includes a potential history making nomination at the Academy Awards later this year, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle took a very notable step forward to somehow making that happen with the debut of a special new look at the film behind the scenes with a cool promo from the Academy themselves. Which means the film could be getting Shonen Jump’s first ever Oscars nomination if everything works out.

Will Demon Slayer Win an Oscar?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been a massive commercial success at the box office since its debut last Summer, and has in fact continued to be such a hit in theaters that Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll kept the film in theaters throughout the entirety of 2025. But while it has been well received by fans, the film has also started to get acknowledgment during the awards season with nominations for some key major awards leading the path to the Oscars like the Golden Globes.

These nominations are already a big deal for a Shonen Jump franchise, but Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle did not win at the Golden Globes, with the Best Animated Feature going to KPop Demon Hunters instead (another massive animated hit from last year). This means that the Oscar win for the film is not likely, but that doesn’t mean there’s no chance it will get recognized at all. There’s still a huge possibility that the film will be nominated for an Academy Award, and that’s still very much a huge deal especially with cool promos highlighting the film like the one above.

What’s Next for Demon Slayer?

All this success for the franchise is great to see especially as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now in the works on the final two films in the Infinity Castle trilogy. No concrete release windows or dates have been revealed for the film as of this time, but it’s currently rumored that the second film will hit theaters sometime in 2027. This does make a lot of sense considering that promotions for this first film are still in high gear, and there’s no real need to rush to the second film just yet.

Demon Slayer fans are still waiting to see a home or streaming release for the first Infinity Castle, and that’s going to need its own promotional time and space to properly hype it up as well. With all of that slated for sometime later this year, there really is no rush to get the final two films to theaters. It’s now been made apparent that fans will support each film for as long as they can. Hopefully that also results in an Oscars nomination or win.

