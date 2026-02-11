Demon Slayer Fans Take a Hit With Disappointing Streaming Release Update

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans have been waiting to find out any news about a potential Infinity Castle streaming release, but unfortunately just took a major hit as a big anime movie is getting its own streaming launch before this one. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is undoubtedly the biggest anime movie of 2025 as it had done incredibly well in the box office since it launched in Japan last Summer. Remaining exclusive to theaters throughout the rest of that year, fans have been hoping to see a home media release for the film soon.

That success has been a bit of a double edged sword, however, as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has kicked off a renewed theatrical run that has pushed back any release at home at least internationally. But that streaming release just took yet another hit from an unexpected place as a movie that came out long after Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle with Sony Pictures Entertainment an Crunchyroll is getting its streaming release first.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Won’t Be Streaming Anytime Soon

Crunchyroll has recently announced that Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be making its official streaming debut with the service later this Spring. Although the circumstances behind the films are entirely different, it’s still hard to ignore the fact that this film was also a joint release by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll hitting theaters long after Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle did. It also did well in the box office worldwide, but not nearly as well either.

The two aren’t really comparable in terms of scale or scope, but it is notable to see a film that launched long after Infinity Castle getting its streaming release before it. As for why, it could be because the film is still doing very well in the international box office. There’s no reason to cut it off at the knees with a streaming release that would keep fans from going to theaters to see the upgraded versions of the film. This all adds up to an unfortunate situation as fans outside of Japan wait for Infinity Castle’s streaming release.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

The biggest blow to the fact that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has yet to be made available for streaming is that it means that the second film in the trilogy is even further away from its own release. There are still two more films to go in this trilogy taking on the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, and release dates or windows have yet to be announced as of this time. And with the first film still doing so well, there’s no need to rush towards them either.

It’s led to Demon Slayer fans being kept in a funk while waiting for what’s next. If you’re outside of Japan, you can’t really rewatch that first film because it’s not available on any digital or physical formats. This makes waiting for the next film even tougher, and it’s not like we’re going to get any updates at a rapid pace either especially as Japan gets ready to air reruns.

