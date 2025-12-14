Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Shares Special Screening Dates Before 2025 Ends

The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy made history after crossing the 100 billion yen milestone across the globe, becoming the first Japanese film ever to do so. It surpassed the overall box office records of several Hollywood hits, including all the Marvel and DC films released this year, and continues to rise through the charts. Even months after its premiere, the film continues to show in several theaters, especially in Japan. However, right before the year wraps up, Ufotable came up with a special screening to commemorate the film. According to the official website of the anime, a “cheering screening” will be held in ten theaters across Japan. Fans will be able to shout out loud to cheer for the characters, and they can even bring merchandise during the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They can also bring glow sticks and penlights. The cheering screening has been deemed unsuitable for visitors who plan to watch the film quietly, which is why fans are advised to read the instructions before buying the tickets. The official website of the anime shares all the guidelines for the event along with a special video uploaded by the official YouTube channel of Aniplex. Unfortunately, there has been no update on whether a similar event will be held in U.S. theaters, but it seems unlikely.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Might Take Longer Than Expected

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Even though the film premiered in July in Japan before being officially released in September across the globe, there are still no updates on Part 2. Demon Slayer has yet to confirm how the Sunrise Countdown Arc, the final arc of the series, will be adapted, since it will only be announced after the anime wraps up the Infinity Castle Arc. The franchise is taking the Super Stage during the second day of Jump Festa 2026, which is limited to some of the most famous Shonen series, including One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and many more.

However, even the official website of Jump Festa, which teases almost all major announcements of famous series, doesn’t mention anything about Demon Slayer‘s new update. Instead, it only confirms that the anime will hold a stage performance by the cast members of the film, including Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Takahiro Sakurai (Giyu Tomioka), and Saori Hayami (Shinobu Kocho). The first part of the film was simply a prologue of what’s about to come, as the battle will only keep getting more intense from here on out.

Muzan Kibutsuji has trapped all the Demon Slayers inside the Infinity Castle, which is impossible to escape from. This is why the only choice they have is to fight the powerful demons in front of them. The second part will continue the brutal showdown between the Corps and the demons. Fans will get to see another set of thrilling battles as the Demon Slayers desperately try to get closer to Muzan Kibutsuji.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



