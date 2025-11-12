Upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Films Will Have a Major Problem Fans Forgot About

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga! The first installment of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle broke several records at the box office as fans couldn’t stop singing praises of the intense and beautifully animated adaptation of the manga’s best arc. Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer manga reached its conclusion in 2020, and now it’s finally time for the anime to wrap up the story as well. The anime will adapt the Infinity Castle Arc in a trilogy film series, while there hasn’t been any news on the Sunrise Countdown Arc. Additionally, Ufotable has yet to share any updates regarding the upcoming two films, including their release window.

The first installment features some of the best fights in the series, but it’s far from over since the Demon Slayers are still trapped inside the endless labyrinth while Muzan Kibutsuki is buying time for himself to undo the effects of the drug Tamayo injected into him. The hype around the upcoming films is greater than ever, but fans forget a crucial problem that might be disappointing to many.

Tanjiro Won’t Be Included in the Upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Films

During the initial phase of the Infinity Castle Arc, Tanjiro Kamado teams up with Giyu Tomioka against Akaza, the Upper Three Demon. Tanjiro and Giyu create the best tag team in the series as we see the phenomenal growth of the series’ protagonist. It’s not just Giyu, but even Akaza is shocked to see Tanjiro has grown so much more powerful. The fight against an Upper Moon is draining, and it’s almost too difficult for the Demon Slayers to win. This is especially true when it comes to the top three, which is why Tanjiro and Giyu barely survived their fight against Akaza.

While Giyu finally got his Demon Slayer Mark, Tanjiro awakened a mysterious power hidden within him that allows him to see the internal workings of living beings, such as blood flow and muscles. By the time the fight was over, the two of them suffered massive injuries and fainted from blood loss and exhaustion. However, the demons are still running around inside the castle as the other Demon Slayers continue to engage in battle.

The upcoming two parts of the trilogy will focus on more fights in the castle, but Tanjiro won’t be a part of it. He won’t rejoin the others until the Sunrise Countdown Arc, when it’s time to fight Muzan again. As the protagonist of the series, there’s no denying Tanjiro is well-loved among fans, so it might be disappointing not to see him in two films. Of course, the Infinity Castle Arc is more than intriguing enough to make up for it since it spotlights the rest of the Demon Slayers who didn’t get their best moments in the first film.

