Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to Get Limited Return to Theaters Ahead of Part 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is planning a limited return to theaters later this Summer, but only a few fans will be able to check it out. It’s no mystery how big of a success that Demon Slayer has been in theaters thus far. Each feature film launch for the franchise has broken through tons of box office records in Japan, and the first Infinity Castle then took things to the next level by being one of the biggest Japanese film in worldwide regions last year. It even extended its theatrical run much further than fans ever would have expected.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle remained in theaters across Japan all throughout 2025, and didn’t even leave until this year. Marking nine months in total in theaters, the film is only now making plans to release on Blu-ray and DVD in Japan. But it turns out that the film is returning to theaters in Japan for a single week as part of a major event celebrating some of the most prominent box office releases in the region. You can check out the announcement below.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns to Theaters in Japan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has won the “#1 Anime Film” category as part of the Cinema Grand Prix in Japan, and as a result is going to be returning to theaters in the region from June 12-18 alongside other winners like Sinners and Wicked: For Good. It’s a pretty hilarious bounce back to theaters considering it only left a few weeks ago, but it’s going to be a good moment for those fans in the region hoping for another chance to see it on the big screen. At least it will be .

Now that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has ended its run in theaters, it has also set a there as well. International release plans for the home video version of the film have yet to be announced as of this time, nor has there been any word on a potential streaming release for the film either in Japan or other territories. But it’s all getting closer to this long awaited release in due time.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Release?

Courtesy of ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was only the first film in a planned trilogy adapting the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga. The first film leaves things off on a huge cliffhanger as there are still fights that have yet to begin, and likely will have even more big deaths to come before it’s all over. But it’s going to be quite a while before fans get to see the next big fans in action as no release window or date has been confirmed thus far.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 will unfortunately not be releasing in 2026 as previously confirmed by Ufotable. They revealed their slate of future plans for the next year and beyond, and confirmed that the sequel film is . Meaning we’re not going to see it until sometime in 2027 at the earliest. We’ll likely get more details on that soon now that the first film is getting a home release.

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