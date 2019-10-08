A Wild Inosuke Appeared at NYCC Thanks To This Demon Slayer Cosplayer

There may be no other anime character we love more currently than the ridiculous Inosuke from Demon Slayer. The pig headed swordsman, who is constantly pushing Tanjiro’s buttons as Inosuke attempts to either surpass or flat out brawl with the titular Demon Slayer, has recently been seen at New York Comic Con stalking the convention halls. The shirtless dual wielder thinks with his instincts rather than his head most of the time and this cosplay perfectly recreates the boar like warrior.

Shonen Jump shared the cosplayer on their Official Twitter Account, doing both the series of Demon Slayer and the character of Inosuke proud through this pitch perfect interpretation of the ridiculous, headstrong brawler in all his pig like glory:

When Inosuke first appears in the series, he is trapped within a demon house that is the very definition of topsy turvy. Almost seeming more like a villain than a friend, Inosuke’s number one modus operandi is to defeat demons, and other swordsmen, that he feels may give him a good challenge. He has what is essentially a fight to the death with Tanjiro in fact once they manage to escape the house, comically revealing the feminine features of his face beneath the boar’s head.

While the first season of Demon Slayer may have ended Inosuke’s adventures for now, the upcoming feature length film of the series that follows the “Demon Train Arc” of the manga will bring back our favorite pig headed protagonist!

VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such, “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”