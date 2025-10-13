Demon Slayer Just Broke a 25 Year Old Record in the U.S.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle continues to do so well in the box office that it just broke a record in the United States that has been in place for 25 long years. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continued on from its TV series with the first in a planned new trilogy of feature films meant to tackle the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga release. The first film took over theaters went it launched in Japan earlier this Summer, and has gone on to take over the rest of the world in the weeks since with no signs of slowing down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was already one of the biggest movies in the world this year, and had been cracking major milestones in the United States for anime films. Now it’s done so well that as of the latest weekend, the box office has now reached such a high point domestically that it is now the highest grossing international film in the United States’ box office history, beating out Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon from 25 years ago.

Demon Slayer Surpasses a 25 Year Old Record in the U.S.

ufotable

After the latest weekend at the box office (as reported by Deadline), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is now the fifth highest-grossing film of the year overall with an estimated $648 million USD worldwide. Domestically, the film has earned $128.6 million in North America. This beats out Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon‘s total of $128.1 million back when it was released, so it really cements Demon Slayer in film history. This is long after it became one of the highest grossing films in Japan’s box office history too, so it’s just record on top of record at this point as the film will be only getting more successful from this point on.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is still releasing through theaters in various international territories worldwide, so this number is only going to get bigger. This also means that fans will have to make their way to theaters to see the film for themselves anytime soon. Because of the long tail of this success, Demon Slayer really doesn’t have any incentive to make its way to home platforms as long as it continues to dominate theaters.

What Does This Mean for Demon Slayer’s Movie Future?

ufotable

Mitchel Berger, Executive Vice President, Global Commerce (who oversees Crunchyroll’s theatrical releases) even mentioned that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle won’t be made available for streaming anytime this year either because of this success, “Go see [Demon Slayer Infinity Castle] in the theater because the theater is the only place you’re going to be able to see this film in 2025,” the executive stated. “If you want to see it, go see it in the theater because that’s the only place it’s going to be available.”

This also means that it’s likely going to be quite a wait for the other films in the Infinity Castle trilogy. If the next film was going to release as early as next year, we’d already be getting early promotions for it and moving on from the first film. But it seems that there’s not really going to be any rush in moving forward. That’s good for the staff as they can take their time making the best movies possible, but it’s going to sting for those fans waiting to see what’s next.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – Deadline