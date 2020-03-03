Demon Slayer Animation Blends Anime with Live-Action

If you ask an anime fan whether Demon Slayer can be done in real life, you will get a variety of answers. Adaptations of anime have rarely gone well, but creators are determined to get it right. While Netflix works on its version of One Piece, smalltime creators are keeping busy with their own projects, and one such user on Instgram decided it was time to give Demon Slayer a shot.

Over on social media, the user brknsergio got fans going when they posted a clip online. The video was done in collaboration with t_.man, and it gives a hybrid adaptation to Demon Slayer that swings between animation and real life.

As you can see below, the video begins with some live-action shots of a person dressed as Tanjiro. The actor pulls off a crazy parkour flip before the reel turns back to animation. The fan-made cells follow Tanjiro as he pulls off some epic moves and flips. It all ends with a shot back in live action that shows the actor finishing his move and holstering his sword with a clean finish.

Of course, the music playing in the background should be familiar, and that is because Demon Slayer has some catchy music. The theme is none other than Gurenge by LiSA, and it suits this reel well. Honestly, fans aren’t going to know how to react when Demon Slayer gets a new theme song, so here’s to hoping LiSA returns for a second season if at all possible.

With this video going viral, fans are starting to wonder whether anime should give this hybrid treatment to an actual go. Live-action anime has struggled to bring its action to life on camera, but this kind of stylized animation could give future projects a special look. And if all else fails, this format definitely checks all the boxes for a viral video amongst the anime fandom.

