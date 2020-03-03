Demon Slayer Gets Hood Makeover in New Viral Video

King Vader has set himself apart from other stars of Youtube by diving deep into recreating numerous anime series in his unique "Hood" style and now he has decided to dip into the white hot anime that is Demon Slayer. With Vader and his friends bringing to life the likes of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, the group of anime loving friends have given us an amazing live action take on the world of the Demon Slayer Corps. With the first season of Demon Slayer having come to a close, this makes for a worthy revisiting to the series as we wait for the first movie to be released!

Vader himself has made a name for himself creating amazing "Hood" recreations of anime franchises such as Naruto, My Hero Academia, Cowboy Bebop, and Pokemon to name a few! Aside from simply diving into the world of anime, Vader and his video making team have also recreated Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Iron Man, and many other Marvel heavy weights. As Vader's popularity, and subscriber rate, grows higher, we're sure to see more anime series visited, and revisited, in upcoming Youtube videos.

Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro, a young boy who trains in the way of demon slaying in order to both save his sister who has been infected with demon blood as well as avenge the death of his family, taken prematurely from him thanks in part to a powerful demon attack. Meeting idiosyncratic demon slayers along the way, the franchise topped the charts of popularity for 2019 in both its anime and manga formats!

The first season has come to an end, and while a second season has yet to be confirmed, its generally agreed upon it's only a matter of time until the Demon Slayer corps returns to airwaves. Luckily, fans won't have to wait long to revisit the characters of Tanjiro and his friends as they will be returning this year to theaters with a brand new film that follows the manga arc of "The Demon Train", that sees the crew jumping aboard a moving locomotive to fight brand new threats.

