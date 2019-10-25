Demon Slayer Play Shares First-Look at Inosuke, Zenitsu

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is probably going to go down as the most talked about action anime series of the year, and one of the big standout charaters of the series has been Inosuke Hashibira. First exploding into the series donned in a pig mask and using wild sword techniques, later episodes eventually revealed the boy under the wild boar mask to be a lot more gentle than he initially seemed. It’s why the character has been a particularly good choice for cosplay, and now Inosuke will have his first official live-action outing with Demon Slayer‘s new stage play in Japan.

After previously releasing a stunning first poster, and the first look at the play’s version of the brother-sister pair, Tanjiro and Nezuko, the official Twitter account for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba stage play has shared the first look at Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma. Check them out below!

Inosuke will be brought to life by Yugo Sato, who actually played Denki Kaminari for the My Hero Academia stage play, and Zenitsu will be brought to life by Keisuke Ueda. They’ll be joining the previously confirmed Ryota Kobayashi as Tanjiro Kamado, Asari Takaishi as Nezuko Kamado, Reo Honda as Giyu Tomioka, Tomoyuki Takagi as Sakonji Urokodaki, Shori as Sabito, Arisa Sonohara as Makomo, Yuria Kakizawa as Hakuhatsu, Kokoro Kuge as Kurokami, Mimi Maihane as Tamayo, Hisanori Sato as Yushiro, and Yoshihide Sasaki as Muzan Kibutsuji.

Running in Tokyo at the Tennozu Ginga Gekijo from January 18th to the 26th, and in the Hyogo prefecture at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe from January 31st from February 2nd, the new Demon Slayer stage play will directed and written by Kenichi Suemitsu with music composed by Shunsuke Wada.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning too as it’s currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016.

VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such, “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”