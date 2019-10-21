Demon Slayer Play Shares First-Look at Tanjiro, Nezuko

It might have been a slow burn at first, but Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has now become one of the most popular action anime of the year. This popularity has resulted in a huge boom of support for the franchise as it be debuting a feature length film, sales of the original manga are coming for One Piece’s crown, the English dub for the series has joined Adult Swim’s Toonami block, and now the franchise is getting its first live-action effort with a new stage play coming to Japan.

The official Twitter account for the series has officially revealed the first-look at the new stage play with a reveal of Ryota Kobayashi as Tanjiro Kamado and Asari Takaishi as Nezuko Kamado. You can check out their series accurate live-action looks below:

The new Demon Slayer play will be officially running in Tokyo at the Tennozu Ginga Gekijo from January 18th to the 26th, and in the Hyogo prefecture at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe from January 31st from February 2nd. The play will be directed and written by Kenichi Suemitsu with music composed by Shunsuke Wada. And while a look at the rest of the cast has yet to be shown, there’s been a full cast list released for the new play.

The rest of the cast includes Keisuke Ueda as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yugo Sato as Inosuke Hashibira, Reo Honda as Giyu Tomioka, Tomoyuki Takagi as Sakonji Urokodaki, Shori as Sabito, Arisa Sonohara as Makomo, Yuria Kakizawa as Hakuhatsu, Kokoro Kuge as Kurokami, Mimi Maihane as Tamayo, Hisanori Sato as Yushiro, and Yoshihide Sasaki as Muzan Kibutsuji.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning too as it’s currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. The anime will also be returning with a new film adapting the Infinity Train arc next year.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”