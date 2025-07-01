One-Punch Man Season 3 Announces Voice Cast With Controversial Actor’s Return

The voice cast has been announced as One-Punch Man’s anime is planning a comeback and you might be surprised at one of the big pieces of news from the JC Staff production. It has been quite some time since last we saw Saitama as the second season came to an end in 2019, so getting the old gang back together in its entirety wasn’t a sure thing. Not only is the potential drama revolving around one of the biggest crime fighters of the Hero Association, but a voice actor who has been in the news quite a bit recently is stepping back into the character’s shoes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Viz Media released a brand new breakdown of the English Dub cast that will include the following voice actors, with voice actor Corina Boettger taking on the role of Terrible Tornado once again following some big controversy,

Saitama – Max Mittelman

Genos – Zach Aguilar

Terrible Tornado – Corina Boettger

Hellish Blizzard – Laura Post

King – Rich Brown

Silverfang – John Demita

Atomic Samurai – Kyle Herbert

Child Emperor – Sara Cravens

Zombie Man – Vernon Dew

Pig God – Brook Chalmers

Superallow Blackluster – Zeno Robinson

Flashy Flash – Lex Lang

Puri-Puri Prosioner – Ray Chase

Handsome Kamen Amai Mask – Ben Lepley

Garou – Greg Chun

The One-Punch Man Controversy

One of the biggest roles for Corina Boettger has been the voice of Paimon in the video game Genshin Impact. During their tenure, they were adamant regarding the need for a union for voice actors to protect the employees and there was a lot of back and forth between the actors, the fans, and the industry along the way. There are a lot of moving pieces in this industry drama between the Hoyoverse, Boettger, artificial intelligence, and SAG-AFTRA but they are well worth exploring. Recently, Boettger departed from the video game role but clearly is still in the industry as they are taking on the part of the Terrible Tornado for One-Punch Man’s third season.

Aside from Genshin Impact and the upcoming One-Punch Man season, Boettger has been a part of quite a few anime franchises. Their past resume includes the likes of Sailor Moon, Digimon, Tiger & Bunny, Pokemon, Naruto, and Mashle: Magic & Muscles. Obviously, since the anime adaptation featuring Saitama and his fellow crime fighters isn’t a part of the Hoyoverse, it makes sense that Boettger would return to the role of one of the anime’s strongest heroes.

As of the writing of this article, we have yet to learn when we can expect One-Punch Man’s third season to arrive specifically though JC Staff has already confirmed that the release window will be this October. With the previous season finale seeing Garou forging a partnership with the Monster Association, Saitama and Terrible Tornado are going to have their hands full especially if the source material is any indication.

Want to stay in the know when it comes to the “Hero For Fun?” Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One-Punch Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.