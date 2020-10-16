Low Cost Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives Us A NSFW Take on Fan Favorite Hashira Couple

✖

The Hashira happen to be some of the strongest swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, often times appearing far more deadly than any of the demons that are terrorizing the world and the legendary mind behind "Low Cost Cosplay" has created two of the most popular warriors within these ranks. Demon Slayer has easily become one of the most popular Shonen series, even managing to outsell the swashbuckling juggernaut of One Piece created by Eiichiro Oda, and the Hashira themselves will continue to have a big role in the future of the anime series from Ufotable!

The Hashira first appeared in the latter half of the first season of Demon Slayer's anime, capturing Tanjiro and Nezuko following their fight with the demonic Spider Clan. Not knowing how to treat Nezuko, many of the Hashira were attempting to kill her, thinking her no different from the other demons that they would encounter on a regular basis. Luckily for the brother and sister of this popular Shonen series, Nezuko was once again able to hold back her more demonic tendencies and stop herself from not only fighting back against the Hashira, but also the blood that was made readily available to her!

Instagram Cosplayer Low Cost Cosplay shared this hilariously well done cosplay that brings to life both the Hashira by the names of Mitsuri Kanroji and Obanai Iguro, the Love Hashira and Serpent Hashira respectively, who each had their own unique personality, and abilities, that made this pair a dangerous combination:

The first feature length film for the series, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, is currently shattering records in Japan, but fans in North America will have to wait until next year to see this new adventure for Tanjiro and company aboard a runaway train packed to the gills with demons. Luckily, a Hashira will be joining the demon slayers on this quest in the form of Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, as we received a special manga chapter that dove into this swordsman's past specifically to celebrate his arrival in the film.

