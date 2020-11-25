Demon Slayer Creator to Return for Special Epilogue Chapter

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's creator will be returning to the franchise for a special epilogue chapter. With Koyoharu Gotouge bringing the series to an end in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this year, the 23rd and final volume of the series is gearing up for its release in Japan next month. While this is a huge enough deal on its own, those who actually purchase the final volume will actually be treated to a new epilogue penned by Gotouge that will further flesh out the series' finale.

Announced through Oricon News, the 23rd and final volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be releasing on December 4th in Japan. Shueisha will be printing nearly 4 million copies of the final volume, and it will bring the physical and digital total number to the massive 120 million copies overall. But there will be some additional material for fans seeking out this final volume.

In that final volume will be 25 additional pages of bonus content, and more importantly there will be 14 additional pages added onto the final chapter of the series to further flesh out the manga's ending. This will most likely come as a major positive for the series as the finale itself was divisively received upon its initial release. Warning! Spoilers for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's finale below!

(Photo: Viz Media)

The final chapter of the series is actually a time skip that moves the series several generations into the future. While the ending showed how future generations of the Kamado family continued living in the future (as the intent was to display how all of their souls reincarnated and enjoyed a peaceful life in the future), it did not quite given the ending for Tanjiro, Nezuko and the others fans had been hoping for.

These additional pages could very well give us one final glimpse at how Tanjiro and Nezuko's lives were after the battle with Muzan, but it could also be a deeper look into that next generation. There has yet to be an English language release for the final chapter, but it won't be too much longer!

What do you think? What are you hoping to see in this final epilogue chapter? What did you think of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's ending? What are your favorite moments from the series overall?