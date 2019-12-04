New Demon Slayer Campaign Says It Outsold One Piece This Year

The question of whether or not Demon Slayer or One Piece has been the number one selling manga of 2019 has gone back and forth these past few weeks. With the story of Tanjiro and his demon slaying buddies seemingly beating the Straw Hat Pirates when it comes to overall manga sales, there has been numerous sources reporting different victors. Now however, it appears as though the franchise of Kimetsu No Yaiba is claiming victory in a new marketing campaign, touting that they have done what many thought to be impossible by defeating Monkey D. Luffy in overall book sales!

Twitter User RainSpectre shared the blurb from the Demon Slayer campaign that touts One Piece’s many years of victory when it comes to annual manga sales, making it all the more impressive that Tanjiro’s tale has finally overcome what is one of the most popular franchises in the world:

Kimetsu’s current advertising campaign has confirmed that it beat One Piece. There is literally no debate now. pic.twitter.com/0WNnhpgO7d — Yuma Arclight (@RainSpectre) December 3, 2019

Demon Slayer has amazingly topped the charts in such a short time since debuting in 2016, sprinting toward a finish line that One Piece has passed for the past few decades!

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”