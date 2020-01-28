Demon Slayer Manga Hits Milestone Sales Record

Koyoharu Gotoge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba certainly had its fair share of fans before the first season of the anime launched, but it’s clear that it’s a whole new ballgame now that the anime has catapulted the series into its currently immense popularity. It wasn’t overnight either as the support for the original manga kicked in to high gear following Episode 19 of the anime series, and as soon as that first season wrapped entirely, the series began selling out at a rapid pace. It was even to the point where some were concerned about theft.

Now the series continues its increased popularity as the manga has sit a big new sales milestone. The official Twitter account for the series that with the release of Volume 19 of the series — which has an initial print order of 1.5 million copies — the series will have 40 million copies in circulation overall.

Shipping out on February 4th in Japan, this 40 million milestone does not account for how many copies of the series have sold overall, and also figures in digital and non-manga releases, but it’s still a huge new landmark for the franchise. With the series being one of the highest selling releases of 2019, and potentially the top according to some reports, Demon Slayer is going to get even bigger from here.

Demon Slayer is gearing up for just as big of a 2020 as its 2019. With a new movie on the horizon (which is going to reveal a new trailer in the near future), and Viz Media deciding to speed up the English releases of the manga series here in the West, the sky’s the limit for this manga series as it continues to unfold in both manga and anime.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.