Demon Slayer Tops The Charts With Most Downloaded 2019 Anime Song

Demon Slayer hit screens this year with a bang, easily becoming one of the most popular anime franchises to drop in recent memory. With the manga managing to do the impossible and seemingly outsell One Piece in terms of overall sales, it seems as if the story of Tanjiro and his demon slaying buddies has hit another benchmark for proving itself in the minds of fans across the world. Recently, a list of the most downloaded songs from anime was released for this year, with Demon Slayer topping the charts!

Anime News Network reported the list of anime songs that were the most downloaded tracks for 2019, with the Demon Slayer track of “Gurenge” by musician LiSA topping the charts for the highest listened to songs from some of the most popular animated franchises coming out of the East!

Demon Slayer’s first season may have concluded earlier this year, but it’s clear that fans won’t have to wait long to revisit the world where demon slaying has become such a big profession. Tanjiro and his friends will be returning soon in the first feature length film of the franchise, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which follows our protagonists as they make their way through the “Infinity Train” and square off against brand new, terrifying threats.

What was your favorite anime song of 2019? Do you agree that LiSA’s “Gurenge” from Demon Slayer was the best of the bunch to be released this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, anime songs, and demon slaying!

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”

