Demon Slayer Hypes Its Most Powerful Hashira With a New Look

The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy is set to release in the U.S. on September 12th, 2025, and the demand is unsurprisingly quite high. The film’s tickets have been on sale for over a week now, and it has become the best pre-seller of all time. The film hit the Japanese theatres on July 18th and has shattered several box office records. Since the trilogy will wrap up the story in an epic showdown against the demons, a majority of the characters will join the battle. Naturally, the most powerful Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira, will also get his spotlight, several years after his introduction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While anime-only fans aren’t fully aware of his capabilities, Gyomei is one of the most beloved characters among manga readers. August 23rd was his birthday, and the official website of the anime shared an adorable chibi visual of him. He’s wearing a white outfit, much different from his standard black uniform, with a green haori. Holding a flower bouquet in his hands, Gyomei is surrounded by birthday decorations in soft colored flowers, balloons, and ribbons, giving a celebratory atmosphere. The official X handle of Ufotable, Demon Slayer’s animation studio, also joined in on the celebration with special merch based on the official birthday card of the character.

The Most Powerful Demon Slayer Will Get His Chance to Shine in the Infinity Castle

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Gyomei was introduced in the final stretch of the first season, but his powers weren’t revealed until much later. Unlike most of the Hashira, Tanjiro didn’t have a joint mission with Gyomei, so the anime hasn’t revealed the true extent of the latter’s powers yet. The Hashira Training Arc confirmed that he’s the strongest Hashira, and the Infinity Castle Arc will prove that the title isn’t just for show. We also learn a little more about the character through his backstory and the tragic events that led him to join the Corps.

Image courtesy of ufotable

Even though he’s blind, he never let it become a weakness and still rose to the top of the Demon Slayer Corps. As the oldest and strongest Hashira, he has the respect of his fellow Hashira, and he can command authority whenever the master isn’t present. Gyomei has yet to have any major fights in the anime, except the one time he ambushed Muzan Kibutsuji with the other Demon Slayers. However, the Biwa demon, Nakime, summoned all the Demon Slayers inside the Infinity Castle, including Gyomei.

The Upper Moons are just waiting in the castle to kill the Corps members one by one. Just like the majority of the characters, he will also fight one of the Upper Moons, and there’s no doubt it’s going to be epic. Gyomei makes a brief appearance in the trailer, but we don’t see who he’s fighting against. Additionally, the trailer only revealed three main fights in the first installment of the trilogy, and Gyomei isn’t a part of either of these battles. In the manga, his battle takes place in the latter parts of the Infinity Castle Arc, so we can expect him to shine in the second part of the trilogy.

Are you looking forward to Gyomei’s biggest fight in the Infinity Castle Arc? Let us know in the comments below!