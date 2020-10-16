Demon Slayer to Celebrate Anime Anniversary with Special Event

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up to celebrate the second anniversary of its anime franchise, and it's going all out with a special event to commemorate the occasion. It might be hard to believe given how popular Koyoharu Gotouge's Weekly Shonen Jump manga series is now, but Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime has not been around for very long. It hasn't even been as popular as it has for long with the first season of the anime not really drawing in its huge audience until the 19th episode of the series.

The franchise has grown considerably in a short time with the success of its manga, Mugen Train debut film effort, and of course the first season of the series. To celebrate how far the anime franchise has come, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be holding a special event next February -- the Kimetsu Fest: Anime's Second Anniversary Festival.

Announced during the same presentation where the franchise confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train has sold over ten million tickets at the Japanese box office, this special event will be held from February 13 and 14 next year and feature three stage events, new exhibits showing off tie-in projects, and displays of new goods and merchandise based on characters from the series.

With the first season wrapped and the Mugen Train film's theatrical run likely completely over by next February, this does make one curious about the future of the franchise. A second season of the series is rumored to be in the works, and we could very well see an announcement for this new season either at this upcoming event in February or even long before that with the Jump Festa 2021 online event later this December.

What do you think? Is a second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba all but confirmed at this point? What do you want to see play out in the next season if we get one?