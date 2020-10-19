Demon Slayer: When Will 'Mugen Train' Movie Debut for International Fans?

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Movie: Mugen Train will cover the "Mugen Train" arc from the manga - but when will international fans get to see it? Mugen Train has just opened in Japan and has already grossed more than $44 million - the best three-day opening in Japan, and the top worldwide movie of the weekend (despite the COVID-19 pandemic). It seems that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Movie: Mugen Train is fully deserving of an international rollout - and now we know when international audiences will get the chance to see it. Check out the latest on Demon Slayer's Mugen Train release date rollout, overseas:

As you can see above, the release dates (by territory) are as follows:

Japan - October 16th

Singapore - October 30th (fan screening); November 7th (wide)

Malaysia - October 30th (fan screening); December 5th

Indonesia - January 2021

Philippines - January 2021

Vietnam - November 19th

Myanmar - December 5th

Brunei - February 4, 2021

China - 2020 (TBA)

Taiwan - October 31st

Macao - November

Thailand - November

United States - Early 2021

Canada - Early 2021

Italy - Coming Soon

A lot of these release dates for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Movie: Mugen Train seem vague because they have to be. The COVID-19 pandemic has all but crippled the global movie theater industry - a business that is inevitably tied to the overall health of the masses. Movies are rolling out where they can when they can, and any plans made now could be delayed if the pandemic spikes again - which it seems to be doing in many regions around the world (at the time of writing this).

The "Early 2021" date is going to be nerve-wracking for US audiences, in particular, as fans have already seen the entire slate of 2020 movies (spring through winter) essentially knocked back to 2021. Nothing seems certain at this point - even hopes for business to be back as usual in early 2021 seem a bit too hopeful, right now. It's good that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Movie is much more of a niche release, so it doesn't need that big of a platform for a theatrical release. In the end, when Demon Slayer will hit US theaters is anyone's guess...

Here's the synopsis for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Movie: Mugen Train:

"Tanjiro Kamado and his friends from the Demon Slayer corps accompany Kyōjurō Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, to investigate a mysterious series of disappearances occurring inside a train. Little do they know that Enmu, the last of the Lower Moons of the Twelve Kizuki, is also on board and has prepared a trap for them."

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Movie: Mugen Train is now in theaters in Japan.