Adorable Demon Slayer Cosplay Recreates Nezuko’s Smallest Form

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular series of the last couple of years as Koyoharu Gotoge’s action manga exploded with an incredible speed following the release of the anime’s 19th episode. The anime’s first season was a slow burn in terms of fan reception at first, but a coalescence of several different elements in that final battle against Rui and his Spider Family that checked all the right boxes with fans. Not only did Tanjiro and Nezuko work together to defeat the demon in a spectacular and fiery fashion, but fans saw a new kind of Nezuko in the process.

Out of all the potential looks for Nezuko fans have imagined for the character or that have been seen over the course of both the anime and manga, there’s one in particular that fans have been especially in love with. After Nezuko suffered several damages to her body, she hilariously recovered from this by shrinking down her body and adorably becoming a chibi version of herself.

The adorablest version of Nezuko is certainly one that you think would be tough to recreate in real life, but artist @memphischibi_cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) has done just that as this young talent has tapped into why we all love Nezuko with tons of “protecc” energy. Check it out below:

Funko’s line of Pop figure collectibles is not currently tapping Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s fan-favorite characters despite the massive new popularity of the series thus far, but if the series does get a figure line someday, then this Nezuko form is definitely one fans would want to see someday. It was only in the series for a brief moment, but was definitely enough to stay with fans forever just like this cosplay!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.