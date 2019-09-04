Demon Slayer’s Producer Reveals The Anime’s Most Important Goal

Demon Slayer has been one of the more popular anime franchises to release this year. Following the tragic story of Tanjiro and his demon possessed sister, Nezuko, as they attempt to cure her ailment while killing as many demons along the way, the anime has clearly found its footing and its fanbase as it heads toward its first season conclusion. In a recent interview with Crunchyroll at Anime Expo, Demon Slayer’s producer Yuma Takahashi explained what the anime’s most essential goal would be.

Speaking with Crunchyroll writer, Nicole Mejias, Takahashi broke down just how they went about creating the best adaptation for the Demon Slayer anime from its source material, explaining just how much work went into laying out the most emotional story beats and hard hitting action scenes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll: “What is the most important thing you wanted to convey in the anime adaptation of this manga?”

Yuma Takahashi: “I would say the most important thing is “how do we make the best Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime.” For example, in episode 1 in the scene where Giyu confronts Tanjiro about giving up the right to live or be killed, the animator was determined to capture that powerful scene from the manga, so he worked and reworked the scene many times. That process is repeated for every episode, every cut, in an endless cycle of struggles. But I believe that’s how we ended up with such an extraordinary series.”

The anime business can be a difficult one, with long hours and copious amounts of stress and sweat left on the table and poured into each animation cell. With the spectacular animation that is readily apparent in each episode of Demon Slayer, it’s no wonder that it has become one of the most popular series to debut in recent memory.

Whether or not Tanjiro and Nezuku will manage to find some semblance of peace by the first season’s end is anyone’s guess, thought audiences will surely continue to be wowed by both the animation and the story beats presented along the way.

What do YOU think is the most essential moment of Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”