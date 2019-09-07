Demon Slayer Producer Reveals His Most-Anticipated Anime Moment

The story of Tanjiro becoming a Demon Slayer in order to avenge his fallen family and reverse the demon transformation of his sister Nezuko is chock full of high octane action scenes and heart wrenching emotional beats. Recently, Yuma Takahashi had the opportunity to open up with Anime News Network about which scene he is most anticipating that has yet to appear in the anime proper from the original manga source material. Needless to say, there are still plenty of heart pounding scenes coming down the pike from the story of Tanjiro.

Takahashi has yet to receive confirmation on whether season two will be an eventuality or fall to the wayside, though he did not that it will be up to fans and their level of support to determine whether Tanjiro makes another return appearance. Still, there are a number of scenes from the manga that fans may be able to look forward to, which the franchise’s producer elaborates on:

“Without spoiling anything, one thing I’m most anticipating and want fans to look forward to seeing is the battle with Rui, whose episode we are actually premiering today. The fight scene between Tanjiro and Rui is on quite an unprecedented level of accomplishment from Ufotable.” Takahashi expands on this by saying, “It even exceeds what fans have seen in previous episodes. It’s not just that I’m excited, but it was also ufotable’s aim to create the most exciting fight scene possible. And everything else that happens in Mt. Natagumo is something I can’t wait for the fans to see.”

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”