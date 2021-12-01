New Demon Slayer Reel Hypes Season Two’s Next Big Arc

The countdown has begun, Demon Slayer fans! It won’t be long until the series brings its new arc to life, and that means fresh content is on the horizon. Following season two’s adaptation of the Mugen Train arc, all eyes are on the Entertainment District ahead of them. And thanks to a new trailer from Crunchyroll, fans can get hyped for the arc’s subtitled debut.

As you can see below, the new Demon Slayer promo begins slowly before it hones in on a new hashira. The reel continues with Tanjiro and Nezuko as they explore a new city shrouded in secrets. Zenitsu and Inosuke join in as the pair get attacked by new demons. So of course, fans are eager to see how this arc and its new hashira hash things out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DemonSlayerUSA/status/1465878350107488258?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For those eager to check out the new arc, Demon Slayer will bring out its Entertainment District arc on December 5. The show will stream on Crunchyroll subtitled and Funimation as well. The latter will eventually bring the dub to life, but we have no word on when that version will premiere.

You can watch Demon Slayer season one on both sites to catch up. As for the movie, you can find the Mugen Train film online or on home video through Funimation. The movie was also readapted for TV in the first-half of season two, so you can simply watch season two’s current episodes to get filled in. And if you need more details, you can find the synopsis for Demon Slayer below:

“In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life.”

Do you plan on watching season two’s new arc? Or do you still need to catch up on Demon Slayer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.