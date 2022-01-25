Demon Slayer Teases the Anime’s Upcoming Hashira

It took some months to get here, but Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is kicking butt with its second season. Fans had high hopes for the release, and ufotable is meeting each of them if not blowing past them. Recently, the Entertainment District arc has further pushed the anime with its introduction of Tengen Uzui, but the Sound Hashira isn’t the only person to keep an eye on right now. The show’s latest episode did just preview the Hashira still to come, you know?

The little tease came this when Demon Slayer put out its latest episode. During the update, Tengen went over two new Hashira in his head, and he said the following about these fighters: “Some can take up a sword and become a Hashira in two months.”

Obviously, such a feat is impressive to say the very least. Anime-only fans might not know much about these two figures, but if Tengen says they are prodigal, then they must be. The Sound Hashira isn’t one to lavish praise on others for the fun of it. And if you have read the manga, then you know these two Hashira are truly beasts in battle.

To the left, you can find Muichiro Tokito who is one of the youngest swordsmen in history to become a Hashira. At just 14, the boy became the Mist Hashira and did so in just two months. The manga proved Muichiro is capable of killing an Upper Rank demon on his own, and that is something many fighters older than him could never accomplish.

As for the other hero, Gyomei Himejima is a total monster in battle and holds the title of Stone Hashira. Despite his hulking physique, Gyomei is gentle at heart, but he has no mercy for demons. He is also considered to be the strongest Hashira in the corps by Tanjiro, and he made it into the group after just two months of training. So if you thought Tengen and Rengoku were sick in battle, just wait until the anime gets to these two swordsmen!

