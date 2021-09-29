Demon Slayer Season 2 Announces One-Hour Special Episode





Demon Slayer’s second season is set to arrive next month, but before the Shonen series dives into the newest arc of the Entertainment District Arc, it will be recapping the story of the Mugen Train, with a one-hour episode helping to transition the story of the demon-filled locomotive to the arc that introduced the Sound Hashira to Tanjiro and his friends. With Demon Slayer continuing to be one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, there are plenty of fans that are waiting to see the story that takes place following the events of the first movie.

Mugen Train as a film became the most profitable anime movie of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars around the world and even managing to become the number one movie in North America for one weekend when the feature-length film hit the West. With the second season promising to retell the tragic story that sees Tanjiro and his friends losing a major ally, the Entertainment District Arc will begin on December 5th, following the seven episodes that follow the Mugen Train story. Though the Mugen Train Arc will be seven episodes, six of them will be footage cut from the film and one will be an entirely new episode that dives into the day before the train left the station.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer’s Official Twitter Account shared the big news that the second season will kick off the Entertainment District Arc on December 5th, with a special hour-long episode that will bring this new story to the Ufotable anime that helped introduce a new audience to the story created by Koyoharo Gotouge:

https://twitter.com/DemonSlayerUSA/status/1441779719729336325?s=20

The Entertainment District Arc will begin immediately following the tear-jerking conclusion of the Mugen Train story, with Tanjiro and his friends journeying to learn more about the fire breathing technique by visiting the family estate of the Flame Hashira, Rengoku. With the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui joining the young Demon Slayer Corps members, expect some heavy duty demons to appear as a part of this new arc in the Shonen series’ second season.

What do you think of the Entertainment District Arc kicking things off with a special one-hour episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.