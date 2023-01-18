Netflix Is Getting More Demon Slayer Very Soon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up to come back with Season 3 of the anime later this year, and now fans will get another way to catch up with everything that has gone down thus far as Netflix is getting more of the series very soon! The anime adaptation taking on Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series is one of the biggest franchises running today as the first season broke all kinds of records towards the end of its run. This continued with the debut feature film taking over the box office around the world, and went to a whole new level with the second season of the series.

The second season was one of the biggest releases of 2022 overall, and now even more fans will be able to check it out for themselves as Netflix is now listing that Season 2 of Demon Slayer will be making its debut with the service on Saturday, January 21st. It's not quite clear whether it means just Season 2's Mugen Train arc, or if it will include both that arc and the Entertainment District arc that follows, but it's still going to be a good way for fans to check out soon enough!

(Photo: ufotable)

How to Watch Demon Slayer Online

Along with being able to check out the new season on Netflix very soon (and the first season), you can catch up with both the TV anime seasons and feature film release now streaming with Crunchyroll. With the third season of the series taking on the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga, fans will need to catch up with everything that's happened before the new episodes kickstart some time this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule.

The next season of the series will be featuring even bigger battles for Tanjiro Kamado and the others than they have faced in the anime to this point, and that's why fans will need to catch up in order to truly absorb all that's coming our way. But are you excited to get to be able to see more of Demon Slayer on Netflix very soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!